Over 30 Injured in Indian Highway Pile Up

A truck heading to Maharashtra state's Pune city reportedly went out of control on the downward slope of the Navale bridge, crashing into autos on its way... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T10:50+0000

india

rescue operation

car crash

accident

injured toll

highway

A rescue operation is underway after a massive road accident left more than 30 people injured on Sunday night following a 48-vehicle pile-up on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in India.The pile-up was purportedly caused by a truck's brakes failing, causing the driver to lose control.A police official told local media on Monday that 24 out of the 48 vehicles involved suffered serious damage. Miraculously, nobody died.Rescue teams are working towards clearing the damaged vehicles from the road so that traffic can resume.

