https://sputniknews.com/20221121/iran-attacks-headquarters-of-kurdish-opposition-party-refugee-camp-in-iraq---reports-1104474179.html

Iran Attacks Headquarters of Kurdish Opposition Party, Refugee Camp in Iraq - Reports

Iran Attacks Headquarters of Kurdish Opposition Party, Refugee Camp in Iraq - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have attacked a refugee camp and the headquarters of a Kurdish opposition party in Iraqi Kurdistan, Shafaq News... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T00:45+0000

2022-11-21T00:45+0000

2022-11-21T00:45+0000

military

kurdistan

kurdistan workers' party (pkk)

iran

iraq

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107627/36/1076273639_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8c5023c1530040d25c2e56f26a4d8b.jpg

The headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition party in the town of Koy Sanjaq in Erbil Governorate were attacked, as well as a refugee camp in Baharka, north of Erbil, Shafaq said late on Sunday night.Sources told the news agency that there were casualties.Meanwhile, Al-Sumaria TV reported citing sources that at least three missiles were launched at Koy Sanjaq.Air raid sirens reportedly sounded at the US embassy in Erbil.Earlier, the Kurdish Firat News Agency (ANF) reported that Turkey had once again carried out an air attack against the city of Kobani in northern Syria.Farhad Shami, the head of the media center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani. Anadolu reported citing Turkey’s defense ministry that an air operation against YPG, the military wing of the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (both designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations), was being carried out in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kurdistan, kurdistan workers' party (pkk), iran, iraq