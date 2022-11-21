International
Blinken Says Concerned Over 'Escalating Violence' Against Protesters in Iran
Blinken Says Concerned Over 'Escalating Violence' Against Protesters in Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concern over the harsh measures taken to combat anti-government protesters in Iran. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T01:08+0000
2022-11-21T01:08+0000
"Greatly concerned that Iranian authorities are reportedly escalating violence against protesters, particularly in the city of Mahabad. We continue to pursue accountability for those involved, as we support the Iranian people," Blinken said on Twitter on Sunday.Earlier in the day, the Tasnim news agency reported that a Tehran court sentenced yet another anti-government protester to death. On Friday, the Revolutionary Court of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran passed two death sentences on people that took part in recent riots.On Wednesday, Tehran courts sentenced the first three anti-government protesters to death.Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Tehran believes the unrest was planned by foreign powers and has accused the rioters of assaulting security forces and damaging property.
Blinken Says Concerned Over 'Escalating Violence' Against Protesters in Iran

01:08 GMT 21.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concern over the harsh measures taken to combat anti-government protesters in Iran.
"Greatly concerned that Iranian authorities are reportedly escalating violence against protesters, particularly in the city of Mahabad. We continue to pursue accountability for those involved, as we support the Iranian people," Blinken said on Twitter on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Tasnim news agency reported that a Tehran court sentenced yet another anti-government protester to death. On Friday, the Revolutionary Court of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran passed two death sentences on people that took part in recent riots.
On Wednesday, Tehran courts sentenced the first three anti-government protesters to death.
Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Tehran believes the unrest was planned by foreign powers and has accused the rioters of assaulting security forces and damaging property.
