LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - DPR

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was plotted and carried out by Kiev.
On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:33 GMT 20.11.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - DPR