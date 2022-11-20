International
https://sputniknews.com/20221120/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-shell-donetsk-republic-using-himars-missiles---dpr-1104446484.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics appealed for help in defending... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T04:32+0000
2022-11-20T04:32+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
nato
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8f5a952dc604818021a0c666bdd1573.jpg
russia
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a65558ddc044189f4ad7a4239b3f11c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, anti-russia sanctions, nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, donbass conflict
russian special military operation in ukraine, anti-russia sanctions, nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, donbass conflict
An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR near a residential building that burned down as a result of shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - DPR

04:32 GMT 20.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was plotted and carried out by Kiev.
On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:33 GMT 20.11.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - DPR
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала