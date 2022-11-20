International
Death Toll From Fire at Depot in Russia's Moscow Rises to 5 People [UPDATED]
Death Toll From Fire at Depot in Russia's Moscow Rises to 5 People [UPDATED]
20.11.2022
[UPDATE] "At 23.55 [20:55 GMT on Sunday] the fire was completely extinguished," an emergencies spokesperson told Sputnik, while confirming previous reports that five people were killed in the fire and one other person was injured.The incident occurred in a building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, with a helicopter on standby.The rescue teams contained the fire at 6:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT). The firefighter teams put out the exterior fire at 10:03 p.m. local time.The cause of the fire is still being investigated and authorities are interviewing witnesses.
Death Toll From Fire at Depot in Russia's Moscow Rises to 5 People [UPDATED]

20:57 GMT 20.11.2022 (Updated: 21:24 GMT 20.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a fire that broke out in the center of Russia's Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square has risen to five people, the emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.
[UPDATE] "At 23.55 [20:55 GMT on Sunday] the fire was completely extinguished," an emergencies spokesperson told Sputnik, while confirming previous reports that five people were killed in the fire and one other person was injured.
The incident occurred in a building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, with a helicopter on standby.
"The death of five people has been confirmed," the emergencies said.
The rescue teams contained the fire at 6:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT). The firefighter teams put out the exterior fire at 10:03 p.m. local time.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated and authorities are interviewing witnesses.
