https://sputniknews.com/20221120/death-toll-from-fire-at-depot-in-russias-moscow-rises-to-5-people---emergencies-1104473881.html

Death Toll From Fire at Depot in Russia's Moscow Rises to 5 People [UPDATED]

Death Toll From Fire at Depot in Russia's Moscow Rises to 5 People [UPDATED]

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a fire that broke out in the center of Russia's Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square has risen to five people, the emergency... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-20T20:57+0000

2022-11-20T20:57+0000

2022-11-20T21:24+0000

russia

moscow

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104471786_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc55bdde4d20a3f41400bc1299ae1fc0.jpg

[UPDATE] "At 23.55 [20:55 GMT on Sunday] the fire was completely extinguished," an emergencies spokesperson told Sputnik, while confirming previous reports that five people were killed in the fire and one other person was injured.The incident occurred in a building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, with a helicopter on standby.The rescue teams contained the fire at 6:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT). The firefighter teams put out the exterior fire at 10:03 p.m. local time.The cause of the fire is still being investigated and authorities are interviewing witnesses.

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, fire