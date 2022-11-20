https://sputniknews.com/20221120/act-of-terror-indian-cops-strengthen-security-after-autorickshaw-blast-in-indias-mangaluru-1104448037.html

'Act Of Terror': Indian Cops Strengthen Security After Autorickshaw Blast in India's Mangaluru

'Act Of Terror': Indian Cops Strengthen Security After Autorickshaw Blast in India's Mangaluru

On Saturday at around 17:00 IST (11:30 GMT), an autorickshaw carrying a passenger suddenly exploded after it caught fire while on a busy street in Managaluru's... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-20T09:24+0000

2022-11-20T09:24+0000

2022-11-20T09:24+0000

india

terror

terror

terror attack

suspected terror attack

terrorist attack

terror attacks

blast

blast

bomb blast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104457596_0:3:1254:708_1920x0_80_0_0_9226aed25bbab6ff4418dd020ea5e26d.jpg

"It wasn't an accident, but an act of terror to cause serious damage," the state police chief confirmed on Sunday as they fortified the security in India's Karnataka state. The CCTV footage of the incident that is doing the rounds on the internet shows the autorickshaw going up in flames after a minor explosion.N. Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Police suspects that the bomb was in a bag carried by the passenger riding in the auto. Police have also recovered a pressure cooker with wires and batteries used in the autorickshaw blast.Locals have been urged not to panic while state police and central agencies investigate the case."We've called the Special team and the [Forensic Science Lab] team to verify the reasons behind the incident... There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumors via social media. I will share information - whatever it is - as soon as I have it," Kumar told local media.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

terror attack, autorickshaw blast in india's mangaluru city, act of terror, police chief, probe on, terrorist attack, karnataka state, police statement, cctv footage of the blast, injured, injuries, panic, security beefed up, investigation on, forensic team, anti-terror squad