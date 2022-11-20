https://sputniknews.com/20221120/act-of-terror-indian-cops-strengthen-security-after-autorickshaw-blast-in-indias-mangaluru-1104448037.html
'Act Of Terror': Indian Cops Strengthen Security After Autorickshaw Blast in India's Mangaluru
"It wasn't an accident, but an act of terror to cause serious damage," the state police chief confirmed on Sunday as they fortified the security in India's Karnataka state. The CCTV footage of the incident that is doing the rounds on the internet shows the autorickshaw going up in flames after a minor explosion.N. Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Police suspects that the bomb was in a bag carried by the passenger riding in the auto. Police have also recovered a pressure cooker with wires and batteries used in the autorickshaw blast.Locals have been urged not to panic while state police and central agencies investigate the case."We've called the Special team and the [Forensic Science Lab] team to verify the reasons behind the incident... There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumors via social media. I will share information - whatever it is - as soon as I have it," Kumar told local media.
On Saturday at around 17:00 IST (11:30 GMT), an autorickshaw carrying a passenger suddenly exploded after it caught fire while on a busy street in Managaluru's Kankanadi area in India's Karnataka state. According to reports, the vehicle's driver and passenger suffered burns and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.
"It wasn't an accident, but an act of terror to cause serious damage," the state police chief confirmed on Sunday as they fortified the security in India's Karnataka state.
The CCTV footage of the incident that is doing the rounds on the internet shows the autorickshaw going up in flames after a minor explosion.
N. Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Police suspects that the bomb was in a bag carried by the passenger riding in the auto.
Police have also recovered a pressure cooker with wires and batteries used in the autorickshaw blast.
Locals have been urged not to panic while state police and central agencies investigate the case.
"We've called the Special team and the [Forensic Science Lab] team to verify the reasons behind the incident... There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumors via social media. I will share information - whatever it is - as soon as I have it," Kumar told local media.