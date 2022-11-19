US, Canadian Defense Ministers Discuss Ukraine

International
The talks were held on Saturday, on the margins of the Halifax International Security Forum, according to the US Defense Department.According to the Pentagon, Austin and Anand reiterated the importance of advancing NORAD modernization and close coordination on a number of bilateral and global issues."The two leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, pledging to continue providing assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s security and sovereignty over the long term," Ryder said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
