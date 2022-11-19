https://sputniknews.com/20221119/russian-sports-ministry-hopes-for-lifting-of-sanctions-from-national-hockey-in-near-future-1104442889.html

Russian Sports Ministry Hopes for Lifting of Sanctions From National Hockey in Near Future

Matytsin emphasized that the ministry is closely interacting with Russia’s Ice Hockey Federation and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), as well as the IIHF to restore the image of Russian hockey. He added that the ministry’s main task is to ensure the competition calendar.In February, the IIHF Council suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from international competitions indefinitely in the wake of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine. The teams have already missed the 2022 World Cup in Finland. In addition, IIHF deprived Russia of rights to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

