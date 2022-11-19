https://sputniknews.com/20221119/police-use-tear-gas-during-yellow-vests-protest-in-paris-1104444672.html

Police Use Tear Gas During Yellow Vests Protest in Paris

Police Use Tear Gas During Yellow Vests Protest in Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) - Police have used tear gas against demonstrators in the French capital who participated in rallies marking the fourth anniversary of the start... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-19T22:14+0000

2022-11-19T22:14+0000

2022-11-19T22:14+0000

world

protest

yellow vest protests

paris

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092966817_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6f108bade29c4d201e627a4d1de98d96.jpg

The Yellow Vests weekly protests started in France on November 17, 2018, in response to bad economic conditions and rising fuel prices. On Saturday, protesters gathered in Paris demanding social and tax justice, higher wages and pensions amid skyrocketing inflation, as well as lower prices for essential goods and energy.Videos circulating on social media show police pushing back the demonstrators in Paris on Saturday, using tear gas and batons against the protesters.Last week, nationwide strikes initiated by the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union resulted in severe transport disruptions in Paris and other major French cities. Demonstrators included workers from such sectors as transport, education, healthcare, energy, trade and manufacturing, as well as supporters of the Yellow Vests movement.Tear gas is banned for use in warfare by the Geneva Protocol of 1925. Despite this, it is often used by governments to quell protests domestically.

paris

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protest, yellow vest protests, paris, france