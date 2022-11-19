https://sputniknews.com/20221119/one-person-killed-in-domestic-gas-explosion-in-russias-sakhalin-region---governor-1104415587.html

One Person Killed in Domestic Gas Explosion in Russia’s Sakhalin Region - Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and at least one other was injured in a domestic gas explosion that occurred in a residential building in Russia's... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that, according to preliminary information, there was a domestic gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Tymovskoye at around 05.03 Moscow time, which resulted in the collapse of five floors.Meanwhile, local emergency services said that a total of nine people were injured in the accident.

