One Person Killed in Domestic Gas Explosion in Russia’s Sakhalin Region - Governor
One Person Killed in Domestic Gas Explosion in Russia’s Sakhalin Region - Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and at least one other was injured in a domestic gas explosion that occurred in a residential building in Russia's... 19.11.2022
Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that, according to preliminary information, there was a domestic gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Tymovskoye at around 05.03 Moscow time, which resulted in the collapse of five floors.Meanwhile, local emergency services said that a total of nine people were injured in the accident.
One Person Killed in Domestic Gas Explosion in Russia’s Sakhalin Region - Governor

04:07 GMT 19.11.2022
© Screenshot/RIAImage captures the aftermath of a gas explosion in Russia's Sakhalin Region.
Image captures the aftermath of a gas explosion in Russia's Sakhalin Region.
© Screenshot/RIA
