One Person Killed in Domestic Gas Explosion in Russia’s Sakhalin Region - Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and at least one other was injured in a domestic gas explosion that occurred in a residential building in Russia's southeastern region of Sakhalin on Saturday, regional Governor Valery Limarenko says.
Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that, according to preliminary information, there was a domestic gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Tymovskoye at around 05.03 Moscow time, which resulted in the collapse of five floors.
"As of now, there is one person dead and one injured. The man was pulled out from the rubble and transported to the operating room," Governor Valery Limarenko said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, local emergency services said that a total of nine people were injured in the accident.