International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221118/smog-blankets-pakistans-lahore-1104364107.html
Smog Blankets Pakistan's Lahore
Smog Blankets Pakistan's Lahore
Air pollution has reached dangerous levels in Lahore, the capital of the Pakistani province of Punjab, with the city now tagged as having the worst air quality... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-18T10:34+0000
2022-11-18T10:34+0000
world
pakistan
lahore
smog
air pollution
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104363522_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6cebeb3895c018c85196656453f9b823.jpg
Lahore faces severe air pollution conditions every winter, mainly from stubble burning and emissions from transport, industry, and coal-fired power plants, but as commercial, industrial, and automotive activity increases, the scale and intensity of the problem worsens.It was also previously reported that exposure to air pollution contributes to the death of millions throughout South Asia each year. According to the website Breathe Life 2030, there are 212,433 annual deaths from air pollution in Pakistan.The Lahore government has adopted a "zero tolerance policy" for environmental violations and has begun checking and monitoring smoke-producing factories and industrial sites, including ones previously deemed fit. The authorities also have taken a wide range of measures, including shutting down factories and facilities without scrubbers to control emissions, as well as imposing heavy fines and taking action against those who burn stubble in fields and open spaces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/invisible-enemy-pakistans-toxic-air-kills-thousands-each-year-1102727330.html
lahore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104363522_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6968ae57d1c535e3a2165423451f7ff3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, lahore, smog, air pollution
pakistan, lahore, smog, air pollution

Smog Blankets Pakistan's Lahore

10:34 GMT 18.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / Arif AliCommuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022.
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Air pollution has reached dangerous levels in Lahore, the capital of the Pakistani province of Punjab, with the city now tagged as having the worst air quality worldwide. Local residents complain that it is almost impossible to breathe fresh air there these days.
Lahore faces severe air pollution conditions every winter, mainly from stubble burning and emissions from transport, industry, and coal-fired power plants, but as commercial, industrial, and automotive activity increases, the scale and intensity of the problem worsens.

“Every winter we suffer from health issues due to the smog. We hear that factories are being sealed and fined, but why is air quality only worsening every year? This is a serious public health crisis and we demand urgent action on the ground by the government,” Samia Rehman, a Lahore-based school teacher, told Pakistani media.

It was also previously reported that exposure to air pollution contributes to the death of millions throughout South Asia each year. According to the website Breathe Life 2030, there are 212,433 annual deaths from air pollution in Pakistan.
Smog envelopes the skyline in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
World
Invisible Enemy: Pakistan's Toxic Air Kills Thousands Each Year
27 October, 11:32 GMT
The Lahore government has adopted a "zero tolerance policy" for environmental violations and has begun checking and monitoring smoke-producing factories and industrial sites, including ones previously deemed fit. The authorities also have taken a wide range of measures, including shutting down factories and facilities without scrubbers to control emissions, as well as imposing heavy fines and taking action against those who burn stubble in fields and open spaces.
© AFP 2022 / Arif AliMen walk along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Men walk along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. - Sputnik International
1/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Men walk along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
© AFP 2022 / Arif AliCommuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. - Sputnik International
2/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
© AFP 2022 / Arif AliCommuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. - Sputnik International
3/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
© AFP 2022 / Arif AliCommuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. - Sputnik International
4/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
© AFP 2022 / Arif AliCommuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. - Sputnik International
5/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
© AFP 2022 / Arif AliCommuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
1/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Men walk along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
2/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
3/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
4/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
5/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
6/6
© AFP 2022 / Arif Ali
Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала