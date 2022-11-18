https://sputniknews.com/20221118/here-we-go-again-chaos-in-israel-as-chances-of-netanyahu-forming-government-appear-dim-1104411994.html

Here We Go Again: Chaos in Israel as Chances of Netanyahu Forming Government Appear Dim

Here We Go Again: Chaos in Israel as Chances of Netanyahu Forming Government Appear Dim

Amid Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s pursuit of returning to Israel’s prime ministry, he has courted some of the most extreme right-wing groups that are... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

Netanyahu is facing a tough challenge from Religious Zionism chair Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir, with both men issuing heavy demands for portfolio assignments in his would-be government. According to Israeli media, many fear the prime minister-designate won’t be able to form a government by the deadline of next Wednesday.According to reports in Israeli media on Friday, Likud has offered Smotrich the foreign affairs ministry, which he declined, and the finance ministry, albeit without some of its responsibilities.At least part of Netanyahu’s hesitancy is likely due to American complaints about Smotrich being included in the coalition. According to media reports, Netanyahu told Smotrich that Israel must maintain a moderate policy while the Biden administration remains in office, as Washington has taken a stronger stance against Jewish settlement in the West Bank than previous administrations and opposed Israeli concerns internationally.However, Ben-Gvir said on Friday he now wants to separate Otzma Yehudit from Religious Zionism, forming a separate party in the Knesset.A diverse coalition of parties came together in June 2021 after Yair Lapid, Netanyahu’s rival and the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, was asked to form a government instead. That coalition also proved unstable, as its only uniting principle was avoiding a new Netanyahu government.Netanyahu is still facing an ongoing trial over corruption accusations against him, which helped destroy confidence in his previous administration.

