https://sputniknews.com/20221117/shiv-sena-chief-criticizes-rahul-gandhis-remark-about-freedom-fighter-vinayak-savarkar--1104324704.html

Shiv Sena Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remark About Freedom Fighter Vinayak Savarkar

Shiv Sena Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remark About Freedom Fighter Vinayak Savarkar

Uddhav Thackeray on Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Vinayak Savarkar

2022-11-17T11:50+0000

2022-11-17T11:50+0000

2022-11-17T11:50+0000

india

rahul gandhi

indian national congress

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

maharashtra

opposition

opposition

opposition party

opposition rally

hinduism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/11/1104329992_0:132:3077:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_73629910e3544e764f1e90d4ebe779a4.jpg

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray has hit back at Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during his recent public address in the Indian state of Maharashtra.Thackeray's clarification came a day after he shared the dais with the parliamentarian during the Congress' Unity March in the Akola district of the state. Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray was himself a Hindutva icon and known for his opposition to Congress. Despite this, Uddhav Thackeray allied with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after severing ties with its former ideological partner BJP to form a government in Maharashtra in 2019.Since then, opponents have accused Uddhav Thackeray of dumping Bal Thackeray's legacy of Hindutva. However, this isn't the first time that the Sena chief and Rahul Gandhi have disagreed over Savarkar. Sena being a Hindutva party doesn't share the same opinion with Congress. While the Congress has always criticized Savarkar over his alleged "mercy request" to the British following his imprisonment in 1911, he's considered one of the biggest freedom struggle icons especially by the BJP and Shiv Sena. Even the BJP ripped into Rahul Gandhi for continuously insulting Savarkar, with Maharashtra Deputy State Chief Devendra Fadnavis alleging that the Congress politician was "spreading distorted history" about the freedom movement icon.

maharashtra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

shiv sena uddhav thackeray, sena uddhav thackeray, uddhav thackeray rahul gandhi, uddhav thackeray savarkar, uddhav thackeray savarkar rahul gandhi, savarkar congress sena, savarkar congress shiv sena, rahul gandhi savarkar shiv sena, savarkar congress criticism, savarkar congress criticism, vinayak damodar savarkar congress criticism, fadnavis rahul gandhi savarkar,