Shiv Sena Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remark About Freedom Fighter Vinayak Savarkar
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray has hit back at Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during his recent public address in the Indian state of Maharashtra.Thackeray's clarification came a day after he shared the dais with the parliamentarian during the Congress' Unity March in the Akola district of the state. Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray was himself a Hindutva icon and known for his opposition to Congress. Despite this, Uddhav Thackeray allied with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after severing ties with its former ideological partner BJP to form a government in Maharashtra in 2019.Since then, opponents have accused Uddhav Thackeray of dumping Bal Thackeray's legacy of Hindutva. However, this isn't the first time that the Sena chief and Rahul Gandhi have disagreed over Savarkar. Sena being a Hindutva party doesn't share the same opinion with Congress. While the Congress has always criticized Savarkar over his alleged "mercy request" to the British following his imprisonment in 1911, he's considered one of the biggest freedom struggle icons especially by the BJP and Shiv Sena. Even the BJP ripped into Rahul Gandhi for continuously insulting Savarkar, with Maharashtra Deputy State Chief Devendra Fadnavis alleging that the Congress politician was "spreading distorted history" about the freedom movement icon.
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a key figure in India's freedom struggle against the British. He is credited with popularizing Hindu nationalism or the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva in the country, and is widely revered by the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties like the Shiv Sena.
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray has hit back at Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during his recent public address in the Indian state of Maharashtra.
"We don't agree with what Rahul Gandhi has said. We respect Veer Savarkar."
Thackeray's clarification came a day after he shared the dais with the parliamentarian during the Congress' Unity March in the Akola district of the state. Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray was himself a Hindutva icon and known for his opposition to Congress.
Despite this, Uddhav Thackeray allied with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after severing ties with its former ideological partner BJP to form a government in Maharashtra in 2019.
Since then, opponents have accused Uddhav Thackeray
of dumping Bal Thackeray's legacy of Hindutva.
While addressing the media on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said, "One is the vision of Savarkar, the other is the vision of Mahatma Gandhi - there is a fight between these two visions in the country. Our party is open to discussion. We have no dictators."
However, this isn't the first time that the Sena chief and Rahul Gandhi have disagreed over Savarkar. Sena being a Hindutva party doesn't share the same opinion with Congress.
While the Congress has always criticized Savarkar over his alleged "mercy request" to the British following his imprisonment in 1911, he's considered one of the biggest freedom struggle icons especially by the BJP and Shiv Sena.
Even the BJP ripped into Rahul Gandhi for continuously insulting Savarkar, with Maharashtra Deputy State Chief Devendra Fadnavis alleging that the Congress politician was "spreading distorted history" about the freedom movement icon.