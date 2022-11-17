https://sputniknews.com/20221117/saudi-arabia-exempts-indians-from-police-clearance-for-visa-ahead-of-mbs-trip-1104331805.html
Saudi Arabia has exempted Indian nationals from the requirement of submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa to travel to the kingdom, the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi announced on Thursday.Riyadh expects the decision to further boost bilateral ties.The announcement comes ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India in the next few weeks. Popularly known as MBS, the crown prince was scheduled to make a stopover in New Delhi during his trip to Bali for the November 15-16 G20 Summit. The visit, however, could not take place due to “scheduling issues.”This also comes as Delhi is scouting for foreign investment in India’s fast-growing infrastructure sector, which requires $55 billion annually for the urban population alone.
Saudi Arabia Exempts Indians From Police Clearance for Visa Ahead of MBS Trip
Saudi Arabia is considered a top destination for Indian expats, who send over $11 billion annually to their homeland. In total, there are about 2.54 million Indians residing in the kingdom, with most of them employed in the hospitality and mining industries.
Saudi Arabia has exempted Indian nationals from the requirement of submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa to travel to the kingdom, the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi announced on Thursday.
Riyadh expects the decision to further boost bilateral ties.
"In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)," the embassy said.
The announcement comes ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India in the next few weeks.
Popularly known as MBS, the crown prince was scheduled to make a stopover in New Delhi during his trip to Bali for the November 15-16 G20 Summit. The visit, however, could not take place due to “scheduling issues.”
This also comes as Delhi is scouting for foreign investment in India’s fast-growing infrastructure sector, which requires $55 billion annually for the urban population alone.