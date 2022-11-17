https://sputniknews.com/20221117/north-korea-launches-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---s-korean-military-1104308586.html

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - S. Korean Military

North Korea has launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) claims. 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

North Korea has launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) claims.The JCS has not provided more details about the missile or the time of launch.The launch comes after North Korea warned that it will take "fiercer" military responses against the United States' efforts to boost its presence in the region. North Korea criticized a recent trilateral summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan.During the trilateral summit, leaders of all three countries criticized North Korea's recent weapons tests. U.S. President Joe Biden said at the conference that the three countries were "more aligned than ever" against Pyongyang's "provocative behavior."MORE DETAILS TO COME.

