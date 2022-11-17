https://sputniknews.com/20221117/north-korea-launches-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---s-korean-military-1104308586.html
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - S. Korean Military
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - S. Korean Military
North Korea has launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) claims. 17.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-17T01:58+0000
2022-11-17T01:58+0000
2022-11-17T02:07+0000
world
north korea
ballistic missile
sea of japan
east sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
North Korea has launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) claims.The JCS has not provided more details about the missile or the time of launch.The launch comes after North Korea warned that it will take "fiercer" military responses against the United States' efforts to boost its presence in the region. North Korea criticized a recent trilateral summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan.During the trilateral summit, leaders of all three countries criticized North Korea's recent weapons tests. U.S. President Joe Biden said at the conference that the three countries were "more aligned than ever" against Pyongyang's "provocative behavior."MORE DETAILS TO COME.
sea of japan
east sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, ballistic missile, sea of japan, east sea
north korea, ballistic missile, sea of japan, east sea
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - S. Korean Military
01:58 GMT 17.11.2022 (Updated: 02:07 GMT 17.11.2022)
Being updated
North Korea has launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) claims.
The JCS has not provided more details about the missile or the time of launch.
The launch comes after North Korea warned that it will take "fiercer" military responses against the United States' efforts to boost its presence in the region. North Korea criticized a recent trilateral summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan.
During the trilateral summit, leaders of all three countries criticized North Korea's recent weapons tests. U.S. President Joe Biden said at the conference that the three countries were "more aligned than ever" against Pyongyang's "provocative behavior."