https://sputniknews.com/20221117/arbitration-confirmed-gazproms-right-to-suspend-gas-supplies-to-finnish-gasum-gazprom-1104324792.html

Arbitration Confirmed Gazprom's Right to Suspend Gas Supplies to Finnish Gasum: Gazprom

Arbitration Confirmed Gazprom's Right to Suspend Gas Supplies to Finnish Gasum: Gazprom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Stockholm the arbitral tribunal ordered Finland’s state-run energy firm Gasum to pay Gazprom Export more than 300 million euros ($311... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T10:50+0000

2022-11-17T10:50+0000

2022-11-17T10:50+0000

russia

gazprom

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105114/21/1051142173_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3318d67f408b284275d4513be12ac3.jpg

"A decision has been made on arbitration between Gazprom Export and Gasum.... The arbitral tribunal in its decision, among other things, ordered Gasum to pay Gazprom Export of more than 300 million euros in debt for gas supplies and in connection with non–fulfillment of the 'take or pay' obligation, as well as interest charged for late payment," Gazprom said on Telegram.Gazprom added that the tribunal recognized the legitimacy of the decree of the Russian president, concerning the payment for gas in rubles.The arbitration also obliged the parties to continue negotiations on the contract to resolve the situation with further gas supplies, Gazprom concluded.Russian gas giant Gazprom completely halted gas supplies on May 21 to Finnish gas company Gasum since the company had not received payments in rubles. Earlier on Wednesday, Gasum said that the arbitration court in Stockholm ruled that the company is not obliged to pay in rubles under the contract with Gazprom Export.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gazprom, suspend gas supplies, finnish gasum