https://sputniknews.com/20221116/video-huge-explosion-in-maryland-apartment-building-hospitalizes-10-residents-damages-24-homes-1104305224.html

Video: Huge Explosion in Maryland Apartment Building Hospitalizes 10 Residents, Damages 24 Homes

Video: Huge Explosion in Maryland Apartment Building Hospitalizes 10 Residents, Damages 24 Homes

For the third time in six years, a gas explosion has destroyed residential buildings in Montgomery County, Maryland. The dangerous industry is minimally... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-16T20:57+0000

2022-11-16T20:57+0000

2022-11-16T20:55+0000

americas

maryland

explosion

gas

apartments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104305079_0:134:1207:813_1920x0_80_0_0_6744a8450bd1417fd3c5409df890390a.png

Fire and rescue officials arrived at the Pacific Oaks Condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Wednesday morning following reports of an explosion and found a massive fire raging inside of several collapsed housing units.Video from the scene showed flames leaping up the wreckage and black smoke billowing into the sky.Video later emerged of the explosion from a nearby security camera, but it did not capture an image of the fireball itself.The situation was described by local media as a “mass casualty incident,” and 10 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries, four of whom were children, with two of the adults suffering from traumatic injuries. However, there were no reported deaths when this story went to print.Montgomery County Fire and Rescue told media there was no firm conclusion about the cause of the fire, and Washington Gas said it had turned off natural gas to the area. Locals said they had smelled gas prior to the explosion, but no call to 911 emergency services was ever placed.A nearby school, Brown Station Elementary, was not affected by the blast, but students were dismissed early on Wednesday, with several of them living in the community.The explosion was the third in an apartment building in Montgomery County since 2016, when a massive explosion in Silver Spring leveled an entire apartment complex, killing seven people. According to an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, that explosion was caused by a faulty vent and regulator on a gas line.As Sputnik has reported, the country’s gas infrastructure is aging and brittle, with the DoT’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) burdened by a shortage of regulators to monitor safety and a set of regulations written under the watchful eye of the industrial giants they are expected to oversee - a situation one watchdog characterized as “like the fox designing the hen house."

americas

maryland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

maryland, explosion, gas, apartments