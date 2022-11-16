https://sputniknews.com/20221116/uk-deputy-prime-minister-raab-requests-independent-probe-into-complaints-against-him-1104297243.html

UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab Requests Independent Probe Into Complaints Against Him

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab appealed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to begin an independent investigation into two formal... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

Raab promised to "cooperate fully" and accept any results of the investigation, noting that he will continue to serve the government with "professionalism and integrity."Sunak has approved the request of his deputy, adding that this was "the right course of action."On Monday, Simon McDonald, a former Foreign Office senior civil servant, told reporters that Raab was so rude to his employees during his term as foreign minister that people were "scared to go into his office."On November 11, 15 employees of the Ministry of Justice were reportedly offered "respite or a route out" after Raab's reappointment, due to concerns over possible damage to their mental health.

