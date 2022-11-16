International
UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab Requests Independent Probe Into Complaints Against Him
UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab Requests Independent Probe Into Complaints Against Him
14:52 GMT 16.11.2022
© AP Photo / Toby MelvilleIn this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office FCO in London.
In this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office FCO in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2022
© AP Photo / Toby Melville
