Xi Urges Lifting of Unilateral Sanctions at G20, Reports Say

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged major global economies at the G20 summit on Tuesday to oppose politicizing and weaponizing food and... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

“It is vital to oppose politicizing and weaponizing food and energy issues deliberately. It is vital to lift unilateral sanctions and cancel restrictions in relevant research and technology cooperation spheres,” Xi was quoted by Chinese media.The Chinese leader believes that the problems can be solved by international cooperation on market monitoring as well as the creation of open and sustainable commodity market, using joint efforts to stabilize prices and supply chains.Besides, Xi stated that it was important to make sure that transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy would not damage the economy and living standards of people.The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

