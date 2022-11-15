https://sputniknews.com/20221115/un-set-to-celebrate-8-billion-world-population-milestone-1104136480.html

UN Set to Celebrate 8 Billion World Population Milestone

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations on Tuesday will celebrate the world population reaching eight billion people, having taken 12 years to advance... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

"On 15 November 2022, the world’s population is projected to reach 8 billion people, a milestone in human development," the United Nations said on its "Day of Eight Billion" website.This unprecedented growth, the UN said, is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries, the statement said.The website includes a countdown clock to the eight billion person milestone, scheduled to hit zero later on Tuesday.The UN estimates it will take 15 years to reach a world population of nine billion due to slowing growth rates.UN population fund and economic and social affairs officials will hold a press briefing on Tuesday to mark the development followed by a "fireside chat" at the SDG Pavilion at COP27, the UN said in a media advisory.

