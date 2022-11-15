https://sputniknews.com/20221115/start-of-the-g20-summit-in-indonesia-day-1--1104205337.html

Start of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 1

The seventeenth meeting of the heads of state of the Group of 20 (G20) has started on November 15 on the Indonesian island of Bali. 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

The first session of the two-day G20 summit began on the island of Bali, which focuses on food and energy security. The second session will take place on the same day and focus on the global health architecture, while the third is about the digital transformation and will take place on Wednesday. The summit sessions are held behind closed doors. The G20 will continue for two days. Check out some of the highlights of the first session G20 summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

