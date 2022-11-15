Start of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 1

The first session of the two-day G20 summit began on the island of Bali, which focuses on food and energy security. The second session will take place on the same day and focus on the global health architecture, while the third is about the digital transformation and will take place on Wednesday. The summit sessions are held behind closed doors. The G20 will continue for two days. Check out some of the highlights of the first session G20 summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
The seventeenth meeting of the heads of state of the Group of 20 (G20) has started on November 15 on the Indonesian island of Bali.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with US President Joe Biden (C) as India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
Indonesia President Joko Widodo, right, greets Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as she arrives during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as French President Emmanuel Macron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
People outside the press center before the start of the G20 summit in Bali. The seventeenth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) heads of state takes place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16, Russia is represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.