International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221115/start-of-the-g20-summit-in-indonesia-day-1--1104205337.html
Start of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 1
Start of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 1
The seventeenth meeting of the heads of state of the Group of 20 (G20) has started on November 15 on the Indonesian island of Bali. 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T09:51+0000
2022-11-15T09:51+0000
world
g20 summit
bali
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104143633_0:159:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_3f6f3c086c25625f955b2ef5a1327c1f.jpg
The first session of the two-day G20 summit began on the island of Bali, which focuses on food and energy security. The second session will take place on the same day and focus on the global health architecture, while the third is about the digital transformation and will take place on Wednesday. The summit sessions are held behind closed doors. The G20 will continue for two days. Check out some of the highlights of the first session G20 summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
1
bali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104143633_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2046ae34d9ae87a1cbeb8bae4c58ded4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g20 summit, bali, фото
g20 summit, bali, фото

Start of the G20 Summit in Indonesia: Day 1

09:51 GMT 15.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The seventeenth meeting of the heads of state of the Group of 20 (G20) has started on November 15 on the Indonesian island of Bali.
The first session of the two-day G20 summit began on the island of Bali, which focuses on food and energy security. The second session will take place on the same day and focus on the global health architecture, while the third is about the digital transformation and will take place on Wednesday. The summit sessions are held behind closed doors. The G20 will continue for two days. Check out some of the highlights of the first session G20 summit in Bali in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
© AP Photo / Mast Irham

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
1/13
© AP Photo / Mast Irham

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / KEVIN LAMARQUE

China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.

China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping arrives for the G20 leaders&#x27; summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
2/13
© AFP 2022 / KEVIN LAMARQUE

China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARIN

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
3/13
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARIN

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Ludovic Marin/POOL French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
Президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон и председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин на саммите G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
4/13
© AFP 2022 / Ludovic Marin/POOL
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
© AP Photo / Dita Alangkara/PoolIndonesia President Joko Widodo speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Старт саммита G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
5/13
© AP Photo / Dita Alangkara/Pool
Indonesia President Joko Widodo speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Kevin Lamarque/PoolIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with US President Joe Biden (C) as India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
Президент США Джо Байден и премьер-министр Индии Нарендра Моди на саммите G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
6/13
© AFP 2022 / Kevin Lamarque/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with US President Joe Biden (C) as India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
© AP Photo / Mast Irham/PoolRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022.
Министр иностранных дел России Сергей Лавров на саммите G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
7/13
© AP Photo / Mast Irham/Pool
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Bay Ismoyo/PoolUnited Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
Президент ОАЭ Мухаммад ибн Заид Аль Нахайян на саммите G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
8/13
© AFP 2022 / Bay Ismoyo/Pool
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Mast Irham/PoolIndonesia President Joko Widodo, right, greets Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as she arrives during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022.
Президент Индонезии Джоко Видодо и генеральный директор ВТО Нгози Оконджо-Ивеала на саммите G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
9/13
© AFP 2022 / Mast Irham/Pool
Indonesia President Joko Widodo, right, greets Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as she arrives during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Bay Ismoyo/PoolUS President Joe Biden attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
Президент США Джо Байден на саммите G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
10/13
© AFP 2022 / Bay Ismoyo/Pool
US President Joe Biden attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Bay Ismoyo/PoolRussia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
Министр иностранных дел России Сергей Лавров на саммите G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
11/13
© AFP 2022 / Bay Ismoyo/Pool
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022.
© AP Photo / Kevin Lamarque/PoolU.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as French President Emmanuel Macron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Президент США Джо Байден и канцлер Германии Олаф Шольц на саммите G20 в Индонезии - Sputnik International
12/13
© AP Photo / Kevin Lamarque/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as French President Emmanuel Macron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov / Go to the mediabankPeople outside the press center before the start of the G20 summit in Bali. The seventeenth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) heads of state takes place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16, Russia is represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
G20 Summit in Bali - Sputnik International
13/13
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the mediabank
People outside the press center before the start of the G20 summit in Bali. The seventeenth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) heads of state takes place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16, Russia is represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала