This Christmas, Santa Will Present Energy Cost Cuts to the Citizens of Australia

This Christmas, Santa Will Present Energy Cost Cuts to the Citizens of Australia

The world energy crisis has struck the economies of even major hydrocarbon powers. Even Australia, the world's largest exporter of LNG, is not managing it...

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers stated that measures to reduce gas costs would be put in place by Christmas, American media report. Speaking to media on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali, Jim Charles noted that situation in the global economy is “hostile and high-risk.” He said that under such circumstances, government intervention may be necessary, including a cap on prices.The Australian government has been ruminating about a gas market intervention since the release of the October budget. According to an official forecast, gas prices are expected to soar 40% by June 2024. Chalmers said that dire forecast is the key reason why the Australian government is plotting to regulate gas prices.Economists claim that Australian energy sector is facing a 'perfect storm' right now, for a number of reasons. First of all it, these include sanctions against Russia as a major gas exporter. This has led to turmoil on the world energy market since gas supply is shortened and this turmoil ricochets in the Australian economy. The second reason is coal plant outages. Coal is the biggest supplier of electricity in Australia. Local coal plants are outdated and many of them do not work properly. Often they just blackout. Last but not least is the weather factor. Winter will bump up demand for gas. These three factor exercise tremendous pressure on Australia's energy market. This results in higher prices for consumers.

