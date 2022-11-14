https://sputniknews.com/20221114/netherlands-to-allocate-257-mln-to-support-ukraine-1104105371.html

Netherlands to Allocate $25.7 Mln to Support Ukraine

Netherlands to Allocate $25.7 Mln to Support Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros ($25.7 million) to support the Ukrainian military, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-14T11:55+0000

2022-11-14T11:55+0000

2022-11-14T11:55+0000

military

netherlands

ukraine

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753413_0:4:1019:577_1920x0_80_0_0_308655d93b97cf504a1c2df745640397.jpg

Hoekstra also said that the country will continue to support Ukraine with sanctions, humanitarian aid and accountability, and the Netherlands will contribute an additional 20 million euros for NATO's trust fund for Ukraine

netherlands

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netherlands, ukraine, weapons