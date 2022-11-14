International
Netherlands to Allocate $25.7 Mln to Support Ukraine
Netherlands to Allocate $25.7 Mln to Support Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros ($25.7 million) to support the Ukrainian military, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said...
Hoekstra also said that the country will continue to support Ukraine with sanctions, humanitarian aid and accountability, and the Netherlands will contribute an additional 20 million euros for NATO's trust fund for Ukraine
Netherlands to Allocate $25.7 Mln to Support Ukraine

11:55 GMT 14.11.2022
© SputnikSoldiers during the Rapid Trident-2021 joint exercises of Ukraine and NATO countries at the Yavorovsky training ground in the Lvov Region.
Soldiers during the Rapid Trident-2021 joint exercises of Ukraine and NATO countries at the Yavorovsky training ground in the Lvov Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2022
© Sputnik
