Indian Prime Minister Says Will Discuss Key Issues of Global Importance With G20 Leaders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that during the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, he intends to discuss with

2022-11-14T06:47+0000

The G20 summit will be held from November 15-16. India will be the next chair of the G20 group from December 1 this year.Modi added that during the summit, he would extend a personal invitation to G20 members and others invited to the group's summit in New Delhi next year, and will also take over the chairmanship of the group from Indonesian President Joko Widodo.The media reported that Modi is expected to hold about 10 meetings on the sidelines of the summit, in particular with the leaders of France, Spain, Singapore, and Indonesia.

