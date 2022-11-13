https://sputniknews.com/20221113/ukrainian-troops-fire-five-himars-missiles-at-sabivka-1104084147.html

Ukrainian Troops Fire Five HIMARS Missiles at Sabivka

Ukrainian Troops Fire Five HIMARS Missiles at Sabivka

On Thursday, the United States authorized a new security assistance package for Ukraine totaling $400 million, which includes additional ammunition for the... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-13T23:04+0000

2022-11-13T23:04+0000

2022-11-13T23:07+0000

ukraine

biden administration

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_0:7:770:440_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525dfa29fa2d8decef62ef36451912.jpg

LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian forces have targeted the village of Sabivka in the Lugansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said."Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 22:10 [19:10 GMT on Sunday] at Sabivka, with the use of MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System] HIMARS (5 missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.A number of private houses and a local school were damaged as a result of the shelling, according to a Sputnik correspondent.US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States is reluctant to provide Ukraine with long-range munitions for HIMARS due to the possibility they could be used to strike Russian soil.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, biden administration, russia