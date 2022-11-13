https://sputniknews.com/20221113/russias-film-based-on-solzhenitsyns-novel-wins-top-prize-at-palermo-film-festival-1104078086.html

Russia's Film Based on Solzhenitsyn's Novel Wins Top Prize at Palermo Film Festival

ROME (Sputnik) - Russian film "100 Minutes" directed by Gleb Panfilov and based on Alexander Solzhenitsyn's novel One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich won

Panfilov's film competed with six other movies based on literary works, including films by Dutch director Paul Verhoeven and German-Turkish director Fatih Akin.The movie tells the story of a Soviet soldier who was accused of becoming a spy after being captured briefly by the Germans as a prisoner of war during the Second World War and sentenced to 10 years in a Soviet forced labor camp.

