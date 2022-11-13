International
BREAKING: At Least 4 Killed in Explosion in Central Istanbul
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221113/russias-film-based-on-solzhenitsyns-novel-wins-top-prize-at-palermo-film-festival-1104078086.html
Russia's Film Based on Solzhenitsyn's Novel Wins Top Prize at Palermo Film Festival
Russia's Film Based on Solzhenitsyn's Novel Wins Top Prize at Palermo Film Festival
ROME (Sputnik) - Russian film "100 Minutes" directed by Gleb Panfilov and based on Alexander Solzhenitsyn's novel One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich won... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-13T14:42+0000
2022-11-13T14:42+0000
russia
alexander solzhenitsyn
cinema
film
palermo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/95/1079379523_0:200:1921:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_d9be8aba59518e709c8674a585065100.jpg
Panfilov's film competed with six other movies based on literary works, including films by Dutch director Paul Verhoeven and German-Turkish director Fatih Akin.The movie tells the story of a Soviet soldier who was accused of becoming a spy after being captured briefly by the Germans as a prisoner of war during the Second World War and sentenced to 10 years in a Soviet forced labor camp.
palermo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/95/1079379523_0:0:1707:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_852d08c7e837cefd857a9578e1d63628.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander solzhenitsyn, cinema, film, palermo
alexander solzhenitsyn, cinema, film, palermo

Russia's Film Based on Solzhenitsyn's Novel Wins Top Prize at Palermo Film Festival

14:42 GMT 13.11.2022
CC0 / / Movie projector
Movie projector - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ROME (Sputnik) - Russian film "100 Minutes" directed by Gleb Panfilov and based on Alexander Solzhenitsyn's novel One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich won the top prize at the 44th Efebo d'Oro international film festival in the Italian city of Palermo, the festival's organizers told Sputnik on Sunday.
Panfilov's film competed with six other movies based on literary works, including films by Dutch director Paul Verhoeven and German-Turkish director Fatih Akin.

"Panfilov is a master of cinema, he filmed only the most necessary. The film based on the story by Alexander Solzhenitsyn's One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich contains eternal poetry where suffering, freedom and humanness are intertwined," the jury said also highlighting great acting in the film.

The movie tells the story of a Soviet soldier who was accused of becoming a spy after being captured briefly by the Germans as a prisoner of war during the Second World War and sentenced to 10 years in a Soviet forced labor camp.

"100 Minutes" made its world debut at the 74th Locarno Festival in August 2021, where Filipp Yankovsky, starring in the film, received Boccalino d’Oro 2021 International Independent Film Critics’ Award.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала