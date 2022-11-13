https://sputniknews.com/20221113/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-east-asia-summit-in-cambodia-1104067460.html
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following East Asia Summit in Cambodia
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following East Asia Summit in Cambodia
Over the weekend, the Russian foreign minister held multiple meetings with officials from Asian nations, including a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-13T06:48+0000
2022-11-13T06:48+0000
2022-11-13T06:49+0000
russia
russia
sergei lavrov
asean
cambodia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104067315_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a9d0d97e398160b8327ec2bcce81bdef.jpg
Sputnik is live from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference after participating in the 17th East Asia Summit.The event included the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as their partners, such as Russia, India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and South Korea.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104067315_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c1caaa3e3241d4f23fc4afcfb990c486.jpg
Lavrov speaks to press following East Asia Summit
Lavrov speaks to press following East Asia Summit
2022-11-13T06:48+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, sergei lavrov, asean, cambodia, видео
russia, sergei lavrov, asean, cambodia, видео
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following East Asia Summit in Cambodia
06:48 GMT 13.11.2022 (Updated: 06:49 GMT 13.11.2022)
Over the weekend, the Russian foreign minister held multiple meetings with officials from Asian nations, including a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.
Sputnik is live from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference after participating in the 17th East Asia Summit.
The event included the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as their partners, such as Russia, India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and South Korea.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!