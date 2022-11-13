International
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following East Asia Summit in Cambodia
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following East Asia Summit in Cambodia
Over the weekend, the Russian foreign minister held multiple meetings with officials from Asian nations, including a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference after participating in the 17th East Asia Summit.The event included the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as their partners, such as Russia, India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and South Korea.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following East Asia Summit in Cambodia

06:48 GMT 13.11.2022 (Updated: 06:49 GMT 13.11.2022)
© Ruptly
International
India
Africa
Over the weekend, the Russian foreign minister held multiple meetings with officials from Asian nations, including a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.
Sputnik is live from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference after participating in the 17th East Asia Summit.
The event included the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as their partners, such as Russia, India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and South Korea.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
