Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following East Asia Summit in Cambodia

Over the weekend, the Russian foreign minister held multiple meetings with officials from Asian nations, including a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

sergei lavrov

asean

cambodia

Sputnik is live from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference after participating in the 17th East Asia Summit.The event included the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as their partners, such as Russia, India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and South Korea.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

cambodia

