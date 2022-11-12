https://sputniknews.com/20221112/obama-presidential-library-construction-halted-after-noose-was-found-on-building-site-1104037227.html
Obama Presidential Library Construction Halted After Noose Was Found on Building Site
Obama Presidential Library Construction Halted After Noose Was Found on Building Site
The construction company, Lakeside Alliance, has offered a $100,000 reward for anyone who has information about those responsible for leaving a noose at the... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T03:03+0000
2022-11-12T03:03+0000
2022-11-12T03:01+0000
americas
barack obama
obama legacy
obama foundation
hate crimes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107795/12/1077951245_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dface8714b4427daea82f45229359f13.jpg
Construction at the building site for the Obama Presidential Center in Illinois was recently halted after officials with Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of multiple Black-owned construction companies, discovered a noose on the grounds. An investigation has also been launched by the Chicago Police Department.“This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce,” the construction company added.According to officials from the Barack Obama Foundation, the Obama Center will pay tribute to former President Barack Obama’s legacy as the first Black president of the United States and will economically lift Chicago’s South Side, where over 78% of residents are Black.The Obama Foundation released a statement calling the incident a "shameless act of cowardice and hate" that is "designed to get attention and divide us."“Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce,” the foundation said in a statement.The project was first announced in 2015 by the foundation after the former president had considered Honolulu, Hawaii, which is his birthplace, as a location for the center. Obama previously explained that he settled on Chicago for the center as it is a place where “all the strands of [his] life came together.”The library, which is being built in Jackson Park, faced backlash when a lawsuit brought by environmentalists against the city argued that public land should not be used for a private project. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit and the foundation began building in September 2021.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107795/12/1077951245_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1c4a10b0b93afd1433bd657997922466.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
barack obama, obama legacy, obama foundation, hate crimes
barack obama, obama legacy, obama foundation, hate crimes
Obama Presidential Library Construction Halted After Noose Was Found on Building Site
The construction company, Lakeside Alliance, has offered a $100,000 reward for anyone who has information about those responsible for leaving a noose at the Chicago project site, which was discovered on Thursday morning.
Construction at the building site for the Obama Presidential Center in Illinois was recently halted after officials with Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of multiple Black-owned construction companies, discovered a noose on the grounds. An investigation
has also been launched by the Chicago Police Department.
“We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our on-boarding process and reiterated during site-wide meetings. We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.
“This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce,” the construction company added.
According to officials from the Barack Obama Foundation
, the Obama Center will pay tribute to former President Barack Obama’s legacy as the first Black president of the United States and will economically lift Chicago’s South Side, where over 78% of residents are Black.
The Obama Foundation released a statement calling the incident a "shameless act of cowardice and hate" that is "designed to get attention and divide us."
“Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce,” the foundation said in a statement.
The project was first announced in 2015 by the foundation after the former president had considered Honolulu, Hawaii, which is his birthplace, as a location for the center. Obama previously explained that he settled on Chicago for the center as it is a place where “all the strands of [his] life came together.”
The library, which is being built in Jackson Park, faced backlash when a lawsuit brought by environmentalists against the city argued that public land should not be used for a private project. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit
and the foundation began building in September 2021.