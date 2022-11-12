https://sputniknews.com/20221112/gala-dinner-at-40th--41st-asean-summits-1104040384.html

Gala Dinner at 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits

Gala Dinner at 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits

The 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and related events are taking place in the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh from 10 to... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-12T13:19+0000

2022-11-12T13:19+0000

2022-11-12T13:20+0000

world

asean

cambodia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104040238_0:123:3205:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_051263d1c84a50c78cfc1fb2c33e95a1.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh as leaders of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries and dialogue partners attend a gala dinner hosted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.During the planned meetings, participants plan to adopt more than 100 final documents. Cambodia has chaired ASEAN since the beginning of 2022 when it took over the rotating presidency from Brunei.ASEAN is a political and economic union founded in 1967 to promote economic, political, defense and cultural cooperation among Southeast Asian countries. Its 10 members comprise Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. China has been a full dialogue partner of ASEAN since 1996.Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!

cambodia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gala Dinner at 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits Gala Dinner at 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits 2022-11-12T13:19+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

40th & 41st asean summits, cambodia, hun sen