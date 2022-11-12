https://sputniknews.com/20221112/gala-dinner-at-40th--41st-asean-summits-1104040384.html
Gala Dinner at 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits
Gala Dinner at 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits
The 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and related events are taking place in the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh from 10 to... 12.11.2022
Sputnik comes live from Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh as leaders of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries and dialogue partners attend a gala dinner hosted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.During the planned meetings, participants plan to adopt more than 100 final documents. Cambodia has chaired ASEAN since the beginning of 2022 when it took over the rotating presidency from Brunei.ASEAN is a political and economic union founded in 1967 to promote economic, political, defense and cultural cooperation among Southeast Asian countries. Its 10 members comprise Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. China has been a full dialogue partner of ASEAN since 1996.
Gala Dinner at 40th & 41st ASEAN Summits
13:19 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 12.11.2022)
The 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and related events are taking place in the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh from 10 to 13 November.
Sputnik comes live from Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh as leaders of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries and dialogue partners attend a gala dinner hosted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
During the planned meetings, participants plan to adopt more than 100 final documents. Cambodia has chaired ASEAN since the beginning of 2022 when it took over the rotating presidency from Brunei.
ASEAN is a political and economic union founded in 1967 to promote economic, political, defense and cultural cooperation among Southeast Asian countries. Its 10 members comprise Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. China has been a full dialogue partner of ASEAN since 1996.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!