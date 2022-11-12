https://sputniknews.com/20221112/colombian-russian-military-in-close-contact-on-helicopters-trade-ambassador-to-russia-1104047042.html

Colombian, Russian Military in Close Contact on Helicopters Trade: Ambassador to Russia

Colombian, Russian Military in Close Contact on Helicopters Trade: Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military of Russia and Colombia are in close contact regarding purchases and maintenance of equipment for Russian helicopters, though... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-12T08:40+0000

2022-11-12T08:40+0000

2022-11-12T08:40+0000

military

colombia

mi-17

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105557/22/1055572249_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_f20cf24a22ee4352e7fa3595e1a84be6.jpg

The diplomat noted that Colombia had numerous Mil Mi-17/Mi-18 helicopters produced in Russia and Russian specialists regularly came to Colombia to provide assistance with maintenance of helicopters, with Colombians coming to Russia to learn their operation.Neira added that Colombia tried to diversify its imports of equipment for helicopters and future of cooperation between the two states would largely depend on market conditions.Colombia has as many as 50 Russian produced helicopters, with 24 of them used for transport of the military and other 26 for civil purposes.

colombia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

colombia, russia, military, helicopters trade