International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/colombian-russian-military-in-close-contact-on-helicopters-trade-ambassador-to-russia-1104047042.html
Colombian, Russian Military in Close Contact on Helicopters Trade: Ambassador to Russia
Colombian, Russian Military in Close Contact on Helicopters Trade: Ambassador to Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military of Russia and Colombia are in close contact regarding purchases and maintenance of equipment for Russian helicopters, though... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T08:40+0000
2022-11-12T08:40+0000
military
colombia
mi-17
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105557/22/1055572249_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_f20cf24a22ee4352e7fa3595e1a84be6.jpg
The diplomat noted that Colombia had numerous Mil Mi-17/Mi-18 helicopters produced in Russia and Russian specialists regularly came to Colombia to provide assistance with maintenance of helicopters, with Colombians coming to Russia to learn their operation.Neira added that Colombia tried to diversify its imports of equipment for helicopters and future of cooperation between the two states would largely depend on market conditions.Colombia has as many as 50 Russian produced helicopters, with 24 of them used for transport of the military and other 26 for civil purposes.
colombia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105557/22/1055572249_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_1a62a7986d679585d48bb60be475feb8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
colombia, russia, military, helicopters trade
colombia, russia, military, helicopters trade

Colombian, Russian Military in Close Contact on Helicopters Trade: Ambassador to Russia

08:40 GMT 12.11.2022
© Photo : XchgallThe Mil Mi-171 helicopter
The Mil Mi-171 helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
© Photo : Xchgall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military of Russia and Colombia are in close contact regarding purchases and maintenance of equipment for Russian helicopters, though there are now some issues with logistics, Colombian Ambassador to Russia Hector Arenas Neira told Sputnik on Saturday.
The diplomat noted that Colombia had numerous Mil Mi-17/Mi-18 helicopters produced in Russia and Russian specialists regularly came to Colombia to provide assistance with maintenance of helicopters, with Colombians coming to Russia to learn their operation.
"Yes, there are contacts regarding purchases and maintenance of equipment. I know that there are problems due to logistics, as helicopters are shipped by sea. Insurance costs have gone up as well as prices," the ambassador said.
Neira added that Colombia tried to diversify its imports of equipment for helicopters and future of cooperation between the two states would largely depend on market conditions.
Colombia has as many as 50 Russian produced helicopters, with 24 of them used for transport of the military and other 26 for civil purposes.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала