US to Launch 150 Early Warning, Tracking Satellites This Decade - Space Development Agency
US to Launch 150 Early Warning, Tracking Satellites This Decade - Space Development Agency
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military will be launching a new constellation of Tranches One and Two of resilient early warning, tracking and targeting...
"Tranche One initial warfighting capability launches start in September 2024," Tournear told a National Security Space Association (NSSA) virtual event on Thursday. "One hundred and fifty satellites up there will give you persistence over the Indo-Pacific region."Tournear pointed out that tactical radios to enable US ground, sea and air forces in the Indo-Pacific region to download data from the satellites in real time after they are launched into low earth orbit (LEO) are already in theater.The United States will start the launches in September 2024 and will put up enough satellites to detect and track incoming missiles in the Indo-Pacific theater, Tournear added.
