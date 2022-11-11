International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Turkey Increases Export of Blankets, Heaters to EU Amid Energy Crisis, Reports Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish exports of cold weather goods such as blankets and heaters to the European Union have been growing since the beginning of the year...
