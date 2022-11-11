https://sputniknews.com/20221111/turkey-increases-export-of-blankets-heaters-to-eu-amid-energy-crisis-reports-say-1104006121.html

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish exports of cold weather goods such as blankets and heaters to the European Union have been growing since the beginning of the year...

European countries have diverted their imports from the Middle East and China to Turkey as the energy crisis unfolded, according to the report. Turkey has benefited from its geographical location as a convenient logistical hub, the newspaper said.Turkish blanket exports grew the most in Germany (39%) and the Netherlands (37%), Oksuz said.A manufacturer from Bursa said, as cited in the report, that his company's revenue has been constantly growing in 2022, especially in the past five months. Its main importers are Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden, he said.

