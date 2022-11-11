https://sputniknews.com/20221111/joe-biden-addresses-cop27-conference-in-egypt-1104005347.html

Joe Biden Addresses COP27 Conference in Egypt

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between 6... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

world

cop27 in egypt

joe biden

Sputnik comes live from Sharm el-Sheikh as US President Joe Biden gives an address at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Biden is expected to focus on his administration's efforts to build on the "unprecedented work" done by the US to cut emissions and help the most vulnerable to resist climate impacts.Countries around the world began pledging carbon neutrality under the Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015, after COP21 in Paris. With 194 signatories to date, this is the first global effort in history to cooperate in the fight against climate change.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

