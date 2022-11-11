https://sputniknews.com/20221111/joe-biden-addresses-cop27-conference-in-egypt-1104005347.html
The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between 6... 11.11.2022
Sputnik comes live from Sharm el-Sheikh as US President Joe Biden gives an address at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Biden is expected to focus on his administration's efforts to build on the "unprecedented work" done by the US to cut emissions and help the most vulnerable to resist climate impacts.Countries around the world began pledging carbon neutrality under the Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015, after COP21 in Paris. With 194 signatories to date, this is the first global effort in history to cooperate in the fight against climate change.
15:26 GMT 11.11.2022 (Updated: 15:34 GMT 11.11.2022)
The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between 6 and 18 November and more than 44,000 people are attending.
Sputnik comes live from Sharm el-Sheikh as US President Joe Biden gives an address at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).
Biden is expected to focus on his administration's efforts to build on the "unprecedented work" done by the US to cut emissions and help the most vulnerable to resist climate impacts.
Countries around the world began pledging carbon neutrality under the Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015, after COP21 in Paris. With 194 signatories to date, this is the first global effort in history to cooperate in the fight against climate change.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!