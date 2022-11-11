International
Joe Biden Addresses COP27 Conference in Egypt
Joe Biden Addresses COP27 Conference in Egypt
The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between 6... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T15:26+0000
2022-11-11T15:34+0000
world
cop27 in egypt
joe biden
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103884477_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3de5fc3406bd4e4945918d33fef1887.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Sharm el-Sheikh as US President Joe Biden gives an address at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Biden is expected to focus on his administration's efforts to build on the "unprecedented work" done by the US to cut emissions and help the most vulnerable to resist climate impacts.Countries around the world began pledging carbon neutrality under the Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015, after COP21 in Paris. With 194 signatories to date, this is the first global effort in history to cooperate in the fight against climate change.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Joe Biden Addresses COP27 Conference in Egypt

15:26 GMT 11.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLI
The flags of United Nations member states (R to L) Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Kenya fly in alphabetical order during the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLI
International
India
Africa
The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between 6 and 18 November and more than 44,000 people are attending.
Sputnik comes live from Sharm el-Sheikh as US President Joe Biden gives an address at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).
Biden is expected to focus on his administration's efforts to build on the "unprecedented work" done by the US to cut emissions and help the most vulnerable to resist climate impacts.
Countries around the world began pledging carbon neutrality under the Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015, after COP21 in Paris. With 194 signatories to date, this is the first global effort in history to cooperate in the fight against climate change.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
