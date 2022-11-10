https://sputniknews.com/20221110/putin-congratulates-russian-interior-ministrys-officers-on-their-professional-holiday-1103959844.html

Putin Congratulates Russian Interior Ministry's Officers on Their Professional Holiday

On November 10, Russian law enforcers celebrate their professional holiday - Police and Internal Affairs Servicemen's Day.The president said that many of the interior ministry's officers are on active duty even on their professional holiday."And I am sure that you, just like your comrades, are ready to face any danger to help people, stop and disarm a criminal," Putin said.The president also thanked the interior ministry's veterans for the work and experience that they continue to share with younger employees of the ministry.Putin said that he expects the interior ministry to continue to work to stop violence, arbitrariness, and corruption. The president also called the fight against extremism, violations of the migration law, and cybercrimes the priority for the ministry.Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev also joined the president in congratulating the ministry's employees, saying that every police officer is required to take a responsible civic position, be principled and patriotic while carrying out their professional duties.

