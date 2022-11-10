Hurricane Nicole Hits Florida

November is an unusual month for a hurricane to hit Florida, where only two such storms have made landfall since 1853, when recordkeeping began. Currently, Hurricane Nicole has wind gusts over 120 kilometers per hour and is moving towards Central Florida. When wind speeds exceed 119 kilometers per hour, a storm is reclassified as a hurricane. According to reports, it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina came under tropical storm warnings on Thursday, and are expected to be flooded by rising waters moving inland. The hurricane has already damaged docks, waterfronts, and some buildings. Check out scenes of Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
Nicole began off the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday, and has grown to a Category 1 hurricane. It is gaining strength from the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, and so far Hurricane Nicole has strengthened to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
