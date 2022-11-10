International
Hurricane Nicole Hits Florida
Hurricane Nicole Hits Florida
Nicole began off the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday, and has grown to a Category 1 hurricane. It is gaining strength from the waters of the Atlantic Ocean... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
November is an unusual month for a hurricane to hit Florida, where only two such storms have made landfall since 1853, when recordkeeping began. Currently, Hurricane Nicole has wind gusts over 120 kilometers per hour and is moving towards Central Florida. When wind speeds exceed 119 kilometers per hour, a storm is reclassified as a hurricane. According to reports, it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina came under tropical storm warnings on Thursday, and are expected to be flooded by rising waters moving inland. The hurricane has already damaged docks, waterfronts, and some buildings. Check out scenes of Hurricane Nicole's landfall in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Hurricane Nicole Hits Florida

12:09 GMT 10.11.2022
Nicole began off the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday, and has grown to a Category 1 hurricane. It is gaining strength from the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, and so far Hurricane Nicole has strengthened to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
November is an unusual month for a hurricane to hit Florida, where only two such storms have made landfall since 1853, when recordkeeping began. Currently, Hurricane Nicole has wind gusts over 120 kilometers per hour and is moving towards Central Florida. When wind speeds exceed 119 kilometers per hour, a storm is reclassified as a hurricane. According to reports, it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina came under tropical storm warnings on Thursday, and are expected to be flooded by rising waters moving inland. The hurricane has already damaged docks, waterfronts, and some buildings.
Check out scenes of Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

People visit the oceanfront at Jensen Beach Park, where waves were reaching to the dune's edge as conditions deteriorated with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

People visit the oceanfront at Jensen Beach Park, where waves were reaching to the dune&#x27;s edge as conditions deteriorated with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International
1/7
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

People visit the oceanfront at Jensen Beach Park, where waves were reaching to the dune's edge as conditions deteriorated with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Eva Marie Uzcategui

People check-out the waves from their car at Causeway Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022.

People check-out the waves from their car at Causeway Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022. - Sputnik International
2/7
© AFP 2022 / Eva Marie Uzcategui

People check-out the waves from their car at Causeway Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022.

© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

People brave rain and strong winds to visit Jensen Beach Park as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

People brave rain and strong winds to visit Jensen Beach Park as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International
3/7
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

People brave rain and strong winds to visit Jensen Beach Park as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

Young men brave strong winds and intermittent rain to play on a swing set along Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Young men brave strong winds and intermittent rain to play on a swing set along Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International
4/7
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

Young men brave strong winds and intermittent rain to play on a swing set along Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Eva Marie Uzcategui

High tide and winds pound the beach before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022.

High tide and winds pound the beach before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022. - Sputnik International
5/7
© AFP 2022 / Eva Marie Uzcategui

High tide and winds pound the beach before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Eva Marie Uzcategui

Member of the media are seen at Jensen Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022.

Member of the media are seen at Jensen Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/7
© AFP 2022 / Eva Marie Uzcategui

Member of the media are seen at Jensen Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida on November 9, 2022.

© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International
7/7
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell

People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

