Biden’s Fluballujah
In October, Biden mistakenly said that the United States has the lowest inflation rate in the world and said his eldest son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015, had perished in Iraq. This month, while speaking about the conflict in Ukraine on Wednesday, Biden flubbed again. When referring to the city of Kherson, Biden referred to it as Fallujah, a city in Iraq that was the site of an intense battle between US forces and resistance fighters in 2004.It was at least the second time Biden confused Iraq and Ukraine; he previously referred to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as its “war in Iraq.”Not only do the gaffes lend credence to conservatives who say Biden is unfit to serve in office, it also highlights the hypocrisy of the American war machine, which has consistently violated the sovereignty of nations over the past two decades.The war in Iraq began in 2003 and was not declared over until 2011. Even today, roughly 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq and since the invasion began, an estimated 184,382 to 207,156 civilians have been killed as a direct result of the war, which does not include the likely higher number of civilians who died from indirect causes.Biden will turn 80 years old on November 20.
Biden’s Fluballujah
Joe Biden's verbal flubs are nothing new, but they have seemingly become more frequent since being elected. The president's rambling speeches, flubbed words, and sometimes lost demeanor have led many to question regarding the mental acuity of the oldest sitting president in US history.
In October, Biden mistakenly said that the United States has the lowest inflation rate in the world and said his eldest son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015, had perished in Iraq. This month, while speaking about the conflict in Ukraine on Wednesday, Biden flubbed again.
When referring to the city of Kherson, Biden referred to it as Fallujah, a city in Iraq that was the site of an intense battle between US forces and resistance fighters in 2004.
It was at least the second time Biden confused Iraq and Ukraine; he previously referred to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as its “war in Iraq.”
Not only do the gaffes lend credence to conservatives who say Biden is unfit to serve in office, it also highlights the hypocrisy of the American war machine, which has consistently violated the sovereignty of nations over the past two decades.
The war in Iraq began in 2003 and was not declared over until 2011. Even today, roughly 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq and since the invasion began, an estimated
184,382 to 207,156 civilians have been killed as a direct result of the war, which does not include the likely higher number of civilians who died from indirect causes.
Biden will turn 80 years old on November 20.