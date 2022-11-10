https://sputniknews.com/20221110/belgian-cop-killed-in-brussels-in-suspected-terror-attack-assailant-in-custody-1103997310.html

Belgian Cop Killed in Brussels in Suspected Terror Attack, Assailant Taken Into Custody

In the last 10 years, Belgium has been struck by several terror attacks, chief among them the 2016 suicide bombings that killed 32 people and injured hundreds... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

A police officer was fatally stabbed late Thursday in a suspected terror attack near a train station in Brussels, Belgium, officials have confirmed. The lone assailant was shot and later hospitalized.Belgium's federal prosecutor's office has detailed that two officers were targeted while surveying the Brussel North station at about 7:15 p.m. local time. Reports have indicated that the deceased officer had been stabbed in the neck; however injuries sustained by the second officer remain unclear.Local media reported that reinforcements had been called in by the officers who had been attacked, and that a cop from another patrol had used his firearm to "neutralize" the suspect. Both injured officers and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital.Belgian media reported the suspect allegedly went to a police station earlier Thursday to warn that he intended to kill a law enforcement official. It has also been alleged the assailant yelled out the Arabic phrase for "God is great" moments before the attack.A motive for the attack has not yet been disclosed by investigators, who have stated the attack took place under a "terrorist context." As such, the prosector's office has taken control of the case. Shortly after reports emerged, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo issued a message of condolences to the family and friends of the deceased officer, noting that the day's events demonstrates the dedication and risk that officers subject themselves to in the line of duty.Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden has indicated that she has been in communication with the Brussels mayor, police chief and security services.

