108-Foot Statue of Bengaluru Founder Sets World Record

Called the "Statue of Prosperity," it was built as a tribute to Kempegowda who was the 16th century chieftain of the Vijayanagara Empire. He founded Bengaluru... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-10T13:23+0000

A 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which is to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, has set a world record for being the first and tallest bronze statue of the founder of a city.Designed by noted sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, a Padma Bhushan (India's third-highest civilian award) recipient, the statue weighs 220 tonnes. It also carries a four-ton sword.Situated at the new Kempegowda International Airport, the statue is surrounded by a heritage theme park spread over 23 acres of area, both costing about INR 840 million ($10.2 Million) to the government.Sharing a picture of the certificate on Twitter from the World Book of Records, Karnataka State Chief Basavaraj Bommai wrote it's a matter of great pride and the statue standing at 108 feet symbolizes his vision of a Global City.

