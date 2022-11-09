https://sputniknews.com/20221109/six-killed-in-building-collapse-after-earthquake-rocks-nepal-north-india---video-1103921683.html
Six Killed in Building Collapse After Earthquake Rocks Nepal, North India - Video
Six Killed in Building Collapse After Earthquake Rocks Nepal, North India - Video
In the past 24 hours, three earthquakes have shaken far-west regions of Nepal. The first two quakes measured 5.7 magnitude and 4.1 magnitude respectively... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-09T11:48+0000
2022-11-09T11:48+0000
2022-11-09T11:48+0000
india
earthquake
earthquake
rescue
rescue team
rescue operation
search and rescue
debris
calamity
nepal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103935137_0:187:2000:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd3d9c886bbfec6bc8c3266afadbe72.jpg
At least six people were killed, and several others injured after three earthquakes rocked Nepal, causing landslides and house collapse in the country's Doti district on Wednesday.Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region and the state of Uttar Pradesh.A massive rescue operation is underway in the region, a video of which is doing the rounds on the internet in which the Nepal Army and locals can be seen removing debris and carrying people away from the mayhem.Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of Purbichauki village of Doti district, told Nepal media that dozens of houses have been damaged and so far, six people have died.Although the Nepal Army has been working to rescue people stuck in debris, two helicopters have been put on stand-by in the nearby towns of Surkhet and Nepalgunj for an emergency.Netizens took to social media to share pictures of the rescue operation underway at the worst affected areas.
nepal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103935137_0:0:2000:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_2006f765e6b693d64d40f3c91c1b18e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
nepal earthquake, three earthquakes in nepal, earthquake in north india, casualties in earthquake, six people killed in nepal earthquake,
nepal earthquake, three earthquakes in nepal, earthquake in north india, casualties in earthquake, six people killed in nepal earthquake,
Six Killed in Building Collapse After Earthquake Rocks Nepal, North India - Video
In the past 24 hours, three earthquakes have shaken far-west regions of Nepal. The first two quakes measured 5.7 magnitude and 4.1 magnitude respectively between 9pm and 10pm local time, the third was a massive 6.6 magnitude aftershock that caused several houses to collapse and resulted in the loss of life.
At least six people were killed, and several others injured after three earthquakes rocked Nepal, causing landslides and house collapse in the country's Doti district on Wednesday.
Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region and the state of Uttar Pradesh.
A massive rescue operation is underway in the region, a video of which is doing the rounds on the internet in which the Nepal Army and locals can be seen removing debris and carrying people away from the mayhem.
Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of Purbichauki village of Doti district, told Nepal media that dozens of houses have been damaged and so far, six people have died.
Although the Nepal Army has been working to rescue people stuck in debris, two helicopters have been put on stand-by in the nearby towns of Surkhet and Nepalgunj for an emergency.
Netizens took to social media to share pictures of the rescue operation underway at the worst affected areas.