Six Killed in Building Collapse After Earthquake Rocks Nepal, North India - Video

In the past 24 hours, three earthquakes have shaken far-west regions of Nepal. The first two quakes measured 5.7 magnitude and 4.1 magnitude respectively... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

At least six people were killed, and several others injured after three earthquakes rocked Nepal, causing landslides and house collapse in the country's Doti district on Wednesday.Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region and the state of Uttar Pradesh.A massive rescue operation is underway in the region, a video of which is doing the rounds on the internet in which the Nepal Army and locals can be seen removing debris and carrying people away from the mayhem.Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of Purbichauki village of Doti district, told Nepal media that dozens of houses have been damaged and so far, six people have died.Although the Nepal Army has been working to rescue people stuck in debris, two helicopters have been put on stand-by in the nearby towns of Surkhet and Nepalgunj for an emergency.Netizens took to social media to share pictures of the rescue operation underway at the worst affected areas.

