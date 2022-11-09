International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221109/six-killed-in-building-collapse-after-earthquake-rocks-nepal-north-india---video-1103921683.html
Six Killed in Building Collapse After Earthquake Rocks Nepal, North India - Video
Six Killed in Building Collapse After Earthquake Rocks Nepal, North India - Video
In the past 24 hours, three earthquakes have shaken far-west regions of Nepal. The first two quakes measured 5.7 magnitude and 4.1 magnitude respectively... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-09T11:48+0000
2022-11-09T11:48+0000
india
earthquake
earthquake
rescue
rescue team
rescue operation
search and rescue
debris
calamity
nepal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103935137_0:187:2000:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd3d9c886bbfec6bc8c3266afadbe72.jpg
At least six people were killed, and several others injured after three earthquakes rocked Nepal, causing landslides and house collapse in the country's Doti district on Wednesday.Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region and the state of Uttar Pradesh.A massive rescue operation is underway in the region, a video of which is doing the rounds on the internet in which the Nepal Army and locals can be seen removing debris and carrying people away from the mayhem.Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of Purbichauki village of Doti district, told Nepal media that dozens of houses have been damaged and so far, six people have died.Although the Nepal Army has been working to rescue people stuck in debris, two helicopters have been put on stand-by in the nearby towns of Surkhet and Nepalgunj for an emergency.Netizens took to social media to share pictures of the rescue operation underway at the worst affected areas.
nepal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103935137_0:0:2000:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_2006f765e6b693d64d40f3c91c1b18e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nepal earthquake, three earthquakes in nepal, earthquake in north india, casualties in earthquake, six people killed in nepal earthquake,
nepal earthquake, three earthquakes in nepal, earthquake in north india, casualties in earthquake, six people killed in nepal earthquake,

Six Killed in Building Collapse After Earthquake Rocks Nepal, North India - Video

11:48 GMT 09.11.2022
© AP Photo / Dil Bahadur SinghNepalese villagers stand amidst the debris of their mudhouses after an earthquake in Doti district, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov.9, 2022.
Nepalese villagers stand amidst the debris of their mudhouses after an earthquake in Doti district, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov.9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2022
© AP Photo / Dil Bahadur Singh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
In the past 24 hours, three earthquakes have shaken far-west regions of Nepal. The first two quakes measured 5.7 magnitude and 4.1 magnitude respectively between 9pm and 10pm local time, the third was a massive 6.6 magnitude aftershock that caused several houses to collapse and resulted in the loss of life.
At least six people were killed, and several others injured after three earthquakes rocked Nepal, causing landslides and house collapse in the country's Doti district on Wednesday.
Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region and the state of Uttar Pradesh.
A massive rescue operation is underway in the region, a video of which is doing the rounds on the internet in which the Nepal Army and locals can be seen removing debris and carrying people away from the mayhem.
Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of Purbichauki village of Doti district, told Nepal media that dozens of houses have been damaged and so far, six people have died.
Although the Nepal Army has been working to rescue people stuck in debris, two helicopters have been put on stand-by in the nearby towns of Surkhet and Nepalgunj for an emergency.
Netizens took to social media to share pictures of the rescue operation underway at the worst affected areas.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала