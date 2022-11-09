https://sputniknews.com/20221109/russian-exporters-hold-over-150-b2b-meetings-at-ciie-2022-in-china-1103949689.html

Russian Exporters Hold Over 150 B2B Meetings at CIIE 2022 in China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian exporters have already held more than 150 meetings with Chinese partners at the V China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

“Russian exporters have already held more than 150 talks with potential partners and participated in presentations of Russian industrial and consumer goods during the V China International Import Expo (CIIE). A special thematic session ‘Made in Russia to China: promoting Russian products via online and offline channels. Support for agro-industrial complex exports to China,’” the REC said.The Export Center noted that more than 50 Russian exporting companies, including online, and more than 100 representatives of the Chinese business community participated in the business events. The event was also attended by representatives of the Russian Trade Mission in China, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Shanghai, and leading Russian and Chinese media.Companies had the opportunity to learn about the current unified export support system, which provides support to exporters through the Russian Trade Mission in China and the representative office of the Russian Export Center, which offers a set of financial and non-financial tools through the “My Export” digital platform.Representatives of the Russian trading company in China, "Hua No E Xiang", spoke about the work of the cross-industry platform for foreign trade deals between Russian producers and Chinese consumers.The REC reminded that the CIIE, which will run until November 10, brings together 29 companies under the unified Made in Russia brand. A rich business program has been prepared for Russian participants.

