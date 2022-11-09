https://sputniknews.com/20221109/north-korea-reportedly-launches-unspecified-ballistic-missile-1103922569.html

North Korea Reportedly Launches 'Unspecified Ballistic Missile'

Since the start of 2022, North Korea has conducted over 30 missile test launches. Pyongyang has said North Korea’s military-related activities come in response... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile, according to the South Korean military.A missile launched by North Korea on Wednesday fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, Japanese media reported.According to media reports, the crisis Headquarters at the Office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is currently collecting and analyzing information about this latest North Korean missile launch.Pyongyang has been actively launching ballistic missiles since the end of September. One of them was a medium-range ballistic missile of the Hwasong-12 type, which passed over Japan, breaking a record for North Korea of 4,500km, flying at an altitude of 1000 meters. An air alert was declared in Japan. Also in early November, North Korea launched missiles, one of which is thought to have been intercontinental. In total, the DPRK has conducted 30 missile launches since the beginning of the year. The country says its military activity is a response to South Korea's "provocations."

