Married Woman in India Arrested for 'Honey-Trapping' 79-Year-Old Man

In the past, India has seen a rise in honey-trapping incidents where young beautiful women befriend men, take incriminating pictures and videos and blackmail... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

A 32-year-old married woman in Karnataka, India, has been arrested for allegedly honey-trapping a 79-year-old man who was drugged and filmed nude, and then blackmailed to pay INR 1.5 million ($18,423), police told Indian media on Wednesday.The arrested woman, identified as Yashoda, is a resident of Saraswathinagar village in Karnataka. She befriended the victim, Chidanandappa, and took a hand loan of INR 86,000 ($1,056). When Chidanandappa asked her to return his money, Yashoda kept making excuses.Last week, Yashoda agreed to pay his money back and allegedly called him to her house. Thereafter, she allegedly offered him juice spiked with drugs which made him unconscious after he'd consumed it. The accused made him lie on the cot, stripped him, and took nude photos and videos of him along with her.She later blackmailed Chidanandappa for INR 1.5 million, threatening to show their personal video to his wife and children, and post it on social media.Frightened by the consequences, the old man agreed to pay her INR 700,000 ($8,610) but informed his family about the incident and filed a police complaint.

