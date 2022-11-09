https://sputniknews.com/20221109/eus-increased-coal-usage-causes-higher-co2-emissions-in-short-term---climate-adviser-1103954205.html

EU's Increased Coal Usage Causes Higher CO2 Emissions in Short Term - Climate Adviser

EU's Increased Coal Usage Causes Higher CO2 Emissions in Short Term - Climate Adviser

SHARM EL SHEIKH (Sputnik) - CO2 emissions in the European Union will increase due to higher consumption of coal in connection with the phase-out of Russian... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T20:44+0000

2022-11-09T20:44+0000

2022-11-09T20:42+0000

world

coal

european union (eu)

co2 emissions

fossil fuels

power plants

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081988146_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62a43e23c19a7f422ecba5339cddd4b5.jpg

Some EU countries, including Germany and France, have been restarting their coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons in order to deal with the energy crisis. This measure has raised concerns among climate activists since it contradicts the European Green Deal, adopted in 2019, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy."We are now combining the concern about reaching the net zero as quickly as possible with the concern about the energy security as well," Jacob Werksman, principal adviser for International Aspects of EU Climate Policy, said. According to Werksman, the EU's ambitions to fight climate change have only increased as a result of its desire to abandon Russian fossil fuels.Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.The EU has been recently looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

coal, european union (eu), co2 emissions, fossil fuels, power plants, energy crisis