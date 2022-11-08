International
LIVE: Total Lunar Eclipse Observed Over Tokyo
- Sputnik International, 1920
Total Lunar Eclipse Observed Over Tokyo
Total Lunar Eclipse Observed Over Tokyo
The eclipse occurs when the Moon comes into Earth's shadow, and is no longer illuminated by direct sunlight. At the same time, light dispersion makes the moon... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Tokyo, as a total lunar eclipse can be seen in the skies over the Japanese capital. The full eclipse will reach its maximum at 7:59 pm local time (10:59 GMT), according to researchers.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
tokyo, japan, moon
tokyo, japan, moon, видео

Total Lunar Eclipse Observed Over Tokyo

09:03 GMT 08.11.2022
© Ruptly
International
India
Africa
The eclipse occurs when the Moon comes into Earth's shadow, and is no longer illuminated by direct sunlight. At the same time, light dispersion makes the moon change its color during eclipses, turning all shades of amber, orange or even bright red.
Sputnik is live from Tokyo, as a total lunar eclipse can be seen in the skies over the Japanese capital. The full eclipse will reach its maximum at 7:59 pm local time (10:59 GMT), according to researchers.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
