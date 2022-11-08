https://sputniknews.com/20221108/total-lunar-eclipse-observed-over-tokyo-1103880428.html
Total Lunar Eclipse Observed Over Tokyo
The eclipse occurs when the Moon comes into Earth's shadow, and is no longer illuminated by direct sunlight. At the same time, light dispersion makes the moon change its color during eclipses, turning all shades of amber, orange or even bright red.
Sputnik is live from Tokyo, as a total lunar eclipse can be seen in the skies over the Japanese capital. The full eclipse will reach its maximum at 7:59 pm local time (10:59 GMT), according to researchers.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!