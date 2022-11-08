https://sputniknews.com/20221108/total-lunar-eclipse-observed-over-tokyo-1103880428.html

Total Lunar Eclipse Observed Over Tokyo

The eclipse occurs when the Moon comes into Earth's shadow, and is no longer illuminated by direct sunlight. At the same time, light dispersion makes the moon... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Tokyo, as a total lunar eclipse can be seen in the skies over the Japanese capital. The full eclipse will reach its maximum at 7:59 pm local time (10:59 GMT), according to researchers.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

