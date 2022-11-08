https://sputniknews.com/20221108/the-donnie-craze-1103914501.html
The Donnie Craze
The Donnie Craze
On Monday, news leaked out that former US President Donald Trump was considering an announcement surrounding his potential 2024 White House bid at a rally for... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T22:40+0000
2022-11-08T22:40+0000
2022-11-08T22:38+0000
cartoon
ted rall
donald trump
2024 us presidential elections
reelection
ohio
rally
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103913896_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_70df628da5e63172743f1eaff543a315.jpg
"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida," Trump said on Monday night. "We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow."And just like that, Trump got extra coverage on his Ohio rally without much effort.The media was heavily criticized for amplifying Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign through consistent coverage of his rallies and speeches over other candidates - criticism that even came from within media circles. In 2020, then-CNN President Jeffery Zucker called the outlet’s coverage of Trump’s 2016 campaign a “mistake.”Despite this self-reflection, media outlets seemed unable to break their Trump addiction, proving once again their eagerness for any lick of Trump coverage.
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103913896_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_f0251c6f11bf28e6c0a78eb6094615aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, us election, 2024 presidential election, white house bid, media craze, media coverage
donald trump, us election, 2024 presidential election, white house bid, media craze, media coverage
The Donnie Craze
On Monday, news leaked out that former US President Donald Trump was considering an announcement surrounding his potential 2024 White House bid at a rally for Republican Ohio Senatorial candidate J.D. Vance. Instead, the former president detailed an announcement would be aired on November 15.
"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida," Trump said on Monday night. "We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow."
And just like that, Trump got extra coverage on his Ohio rally without much effort.
The media was heavily criticized for amplifying Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign through consistent coverage of his rallies and speeches over other candidates - criticism that even came from within media circles. In 2020, then-CNN President Jeffery Zucker called the outlet’s coverage of Trump’s 2016 campaign a “mistake.”
Despite this self-reflection, media outlets seemed unable to break their Trump addiction, proving once again their eagerness for any lick of Trump coverage.