https://sputniknews.com/20221108/the-donnie-craze-1103914501.html

The Donnie Craze

On Monday, news leaked out that former US President Donald Trump was considering an announcement surrounding his potential 2024 White House bid at a rally for... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida," Trump said on Monday night. "We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow."And just like that, Trump got extra coverage on his Ohio rally without much effort.The media was heavily criticized for amplifying Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign through consistent coverage of his rallies and speeches over other candidates - criticism that even came from within media circles. In 2020, then-CNN President Jeffery Zucker called the outlet’s coverage of Trump’s 2016 campaign a “mistake.”Despite this self-reflection, media outlets seemed unable to break their Trump addiction, proving once again their eagerness for any lick of Trump coverage.

