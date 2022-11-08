https://sputniknews.com/20221108/one-killed-4-injured-in-mi-2-ambulance-helicopter-accident-in-russia-1103907733.html

One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia

One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia

YAROSLAVL (Sputnik) - A patient died, two pilots and two paramedics were injured in Russia's Kostroma Region on Tuesday as a result of an emergency landing of... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T16:21+0000

2022-11-08T16:21+0000

2022-11-08T16:21+0000

russia

mi-2

helicopter

casualties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107093/84/1070938473_0:0:2801:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_30bcc125530c78ca9c747dfb809b9a30.jpg

The Mi-2 helicopter made a hard landing four kilometers (2.5 miles) from Sokerkino (Kostroma) airport, the regional administration added."According to preliminary data, a patient, who was hospitalized by air ambulance, died as a result of the accident. Two pilots and two paramedics were injured," a statement read."Five ambulance teams have arrived at the scene. Hospitals are ready to receive the victims," ​​the authorities said.A MI-2 helicopter performing a sanitary flight made a hard landing in the Kostroma Region on Tuesday, which resulted in causalities.Kostroma Region Governor Sergei Sitnikov also arrived to the place of the incident, according to the statement.The aircraft belongs to the Kostroma Air Enterprise.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mi-2, helicopter, casualties