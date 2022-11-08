International
One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia
One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia
YAROSLAVL (Sputnik) - A patient died, two pilots and two paramedics were injured in Russia's Kostroma Region on Tuesday as a result of an emergency landing of... 08.11.2022
The Mi-2 helicopter made a hard landing four kilometers (2.5 miles) from Sokerkino (Kostroma) airport, the regional administration added."According to preliminary data, a patient, who was hospitalized by air ambulance, died as a result of the accident. Two pilots and two paramedics were injured," a statement read."Five ambulance teams have arrived at the scene. Hospitals are ready to receive the victims," ​​the authorities said.A MI-2 helicopter performing a sanitary flight made a hard landing in the Kostroma Region on Tuesday, which resulted in causalities.Kostroma Region Governor Sergei Sitnikov also arrived to the place of the incident, according to the statement.The aircraft belongs to the Kostroma Air Enterprise.
One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia

16:21 GMT 08.11.2022
YAROSLAVL (Sputnik) - A patient died, two pilots and two paramedics were injured in Russia's Kostroma Region on Tuesday as a result of an emergency landing of a Mi-2 helicopter performing an ambulance flight, the regional administration said.
The Mi-2 helicopter made a hard landing four kilometers (2.5 miles) from Sokerkino (Kostroma) airport, the regional administration added.
"According to preliminary data, a patient, who was hospitalized by air ambulance, died as a result of the accident. Two pilots and two paramedics were injured," a statement read.
"Five ambulance teams have arrived at the scene. Hospitals are ready to receive the victims," ​​the authorities said.
A MI-2 helicopter performing a sanitary flight made a hard landing in the Kostroma Region on Tuesday, which resulted in causalities.
"The MI-2 helicopter was flying from [the Russian town of] Sharya. An emergency landing was made a few kilometers from Sokerkino [Kostroma] airport. Emergency services have arrived at the scene. According to preliminary data, there are casualties. The helicopter was performing a flight on the instructions of the air ambulance," a statement read.
Kostroma Region Governor Sergei Sitnikov also arrived to the place of the incident, according to the statement.
The aircraft belongs to the Kostroma Air Enterprise.
