https://sputniknews.com/20221108/one-killed-4-injured-in-mi-2-ambulance-helicopter-accident-in-russia-1103907733.html
One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia
One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia
YAROSLAVL (Sputnik) - A patient died, two pilots and two paramedics were injured in Russia's Kostroma Region on Tuesday as a result of an emergency landing of... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T16:21+0000
2022-11-08T16:21+0000
2022-11-08T16:21+0000
russia
mi-2
helicopter
casualties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107093/84/1070938473_0:0:2801:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_30bcc125530c78ca9c747dfb809b9a30.jpg
The Mi-2 helicopter made a hard landing four kilometers (2.5 miles) from Sokerkino (Kostroma) airport, the regional administration added."According to preliminary data, a patient, who was hospitalized by air ambulance, died as a result of the accident. Two pilots and two paramedics were injured," a statement read."Five ambulance teams have arrived at the scene. Hospitals are ready to receive the victims," the authorities said.A MI-2 helicopter performing a sanitary flight made a hard landing in the Kostroma Region on Tuesday, which resulted in causalities.Kostroma Region Governor Sergei Sitnikov also arrived to the place of the incident, according to the statement.The aircraft belongs to the Kostroma Air Enterprise.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107093/84/1070938473_70:0:2801:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0211538645fd917598977258217ae9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mi-2, helicopter, casualties
mi-2, helicopter, casualties
One Killed, 4 Injured in Mi-2 Ambulance Helicopter Accident in Russia
YAROSLAVL (Sputnik) - A patient died, two pilots and two paramedics were injured in Russia's Kostroma Region on Tuesday as a result of an emergency landing of a Mi-2 helicopter performing an ambulance flight, the regional administration said.
The Mi-2 helicopter made a hard landing four kilometers (2.5 miles) from Sokerkino (Kostroma) airport, the regional administration added.
"According to preliminary data, a patient, who was hospitalized by air ambulance, died as a result of the accident. Two pilots and two paramedics were injured," a statement read.
"Five ambulance teams have arrived at the scene. Hospitals are ready to receive the victims," the authorities said.
A MI-2 helicopter performing a sanitary flight made a hard landing in the Kostroma Region on Tuesday, which resulted in causalities.
"The MI-2 helicopter was flying from [the Russian town of] Sharya. An emergency landing was made a few kilometers from Sokerkino [Kostroma] airport. Emergency services have arrived at the scene. According to preliminary data, there are casualties. The helicopter was performing a flight on the instructions of the air ambulance," a statement read.
Kostroma Region Governor Sergei Sitnikov also arrived to the place of the incident, according to the statement.
The aircraft belongs to the Kostroma Air Enterprise.