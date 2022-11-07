https://sputniknews.com/20221107/russia-expected-to-test-use-of-exoskeletons-for-handling-artillery-shells-1103840048.html

Russia Expected to Test Use of Exoskeletons for Handling Artillery Shells

"...we were approached by representatives not even of the Ministry of Defense, but of other special structures… Artillery teams are interested in exoskeletons that can facilitate the loading of shells," Skokov told Sputnik.According to him, the company intends to conduct an experiment in November or December at a proving ground, during which a "potential customer" will be able to evaluate the effectiveness of the company's products.He did not specify whether that potential customer is a private military company or some other organization.

