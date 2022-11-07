https://sputniknews.com/20221107/russia-dissatisfied-with-how-opcw-collects-information-on-syria-envoy-to-un-says-1103868337.html
Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria, Envoy to UN Says
Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria, Envoy to UN Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)
Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria, Envoy to UN Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is not satisfied with the way the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been collecting information on Syria - remotely and from the country’s opposition, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.
"We are still categorically not satisfied with the methodology of the technical Secretariat and their investigation. They base themselves on information bias sources, opposition to the Syrian government," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.
The Russian diplomat said OPCW collects information remotely and draws conclusions by using imprecise information, he added.
In July, the Syrian government was accused
during the 97th session of the OPCW Executive Council that it used chemical weapons in Saraqib in 2018 in retaliation for a downed Russian airplane. Russia's permanent representative to OPCW Alexander Shulgin said the accusations are absurd and do not stand up to criticism.
Last Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the international community needs to activate the assistance mechanism to Syria in order to alleviate the current humanitarian situation in the country.
Earlier on Monday, the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said the 19th round of high-level talks of the Astana format summit on the peaceful settlement in Syria will be held in Kazakhstan in late November.