International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221107/russia-dissatisfied-with-how-opcw-collects-information-on-syria-envoy-to-un-says-1103868337.html
Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria, Envoy to UN Says
Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria, Envoy to UN Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is not satisfied with the way the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been collecting information... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-07T17:53+0000
2022-11-07T17:53+0000
russia
russia
syria
organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
dmitry polyanskiy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103480/23/1034802380_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_a033a20d10318e58fc7335db6bdc1df5.jpg
The Russian diplomat said OPCW collects information remotely and draws conclusions by using imprecise information, he added.In July, the Syrian government was accused during the 97th session of the OPCW Executive Council that it used chemical weapons in Saraqib in 2018 in retaliation for a downed Russian airplane. Russia's permanent representative to OPCW Alexander Shulgin said the accusations are absurd and do not stand up to criticism.Last Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the international community needs to activate the assistance mechanism to Syria in order to alleviate the current humanitarian situation in the country.Earlier on Monday, the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said the 19th round of high-level talks of the Astana format summit on the peaceful settlement in Syria will be held in Kazakhstan in late November.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103480/23/1034802380_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_3757993897dc03136895e156e6448d86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, syria, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw), dmitry polyanskiy
russia, syria, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw), dmitry polyanskiy

Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria, Envoy to UN Says

17:53 GMT 07.11.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongA car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is not satisfied with the way the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been collecting information on Syria - remotely and from the country’s opposition, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"We are still categorically not satisfied with the methodology of the technical Secretariat and their investigation. They base themselves on information bias sources, opposition to the Syrian government," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.

The Russian diplomat said OPCW collects information remotely and draws conclusions by using imprecise information, he added.
In July, the Syrian government was accused during the 97th session of the OPCW Executive Council that it used chemical weapons in Saraqib in 2018 in retaliation for a downed Russian airplane. Russia's permanent representative to OPCW Alexander Shulgin said the accusations are absurd and do not stand up to criticism.
Last Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the international community needs to activate the assistance mechanism to Syria in order to alleviate the current humanitarian situation in the country.
Earlier on Monday, the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said the 19th round of high-level talks of the Astana format summit on the peaceful settlement in Syria will be held in Kazakhstan in late November.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала