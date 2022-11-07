https://sputniknews.com/20221107/russia-dissatisfied-with-how-opcw-collects-information-on-syria-envoy-to-un-says-1103868337.html

Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria, Envoy to UN Says

Russia Dissatisfied With How OPCW Collects Information on Syria, Envoy to UN Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is not satisfied with the way the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been collecting information... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-07T17:53+0000

2022-11-07T17:53+0000

2022-11-07T17:53+0000

russia

russia

syria

organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

dmitry polyanskiy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103480/23/1034802380_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_a033a20d10318e58fc7335db6bdc1df5.jpg

The Russian diplomat said OPCW collects information remotely and draws conclusions by using imprecise information, he added.In July, the Syrian government was accused during the 97th session of the OPCW Executive Council that it used chemical weapons in Saraqib in 2018 in retaliation for a downed Russian airplane. Russia's permanent representative to OPCW Alexander Shulgin said the accusations are absurd and do not stand up to criticism.Last Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the international community needs to activate the assistance mechanism to Syria in order to alleviate the current humanitarian situation in the country.Earlier on Monday, the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said the 19th round of high-level talks of the Astana format summit on the peaceful settlement in Syria will be held in Kazakhstan in late November.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, syria, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw), dmitry polyanskiy