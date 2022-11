Six Ships Leave Ukrainian Ports After Russia’s Return to Grain Deal, Turkish Defense Minister Says

Six vessels carrying grain have left Ukrainian ports following Russia’s return to the Black Sea grain initiative, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"After the resumption of the grain initiative, six ships left the Ukrainian ports. Thus, the number of ships that have left the ports stands at 426, and the amount of transported grain has exceeded 9.7 million tonnes," Hulusi Akar said as quoted by his press service on Monday.