Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani to Resume Supplies to Russia, Ministry Says

"Yes, these brands are included in the exceptions and, accordingly, parallel imports are not possible for them. This became possible due to the readiness of these companies to resume deliveries of their products to Russia," the spokesperson said on Monday.The Minpromtorg spokesperson emphasized that the ministry’s exceptions come into force in three months, which will allow those who have already purchased Lancome, Redken, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani and Kerastase products to import them into Russia within that period.The brands were included in the Minpromtorg parallel imports list at the start of August.In March, the Russian government legalized so-called parallel imports (imports of goods from distributors for sale without the permission of the intellectual property owner) to satisfy the demand for foreign products which arose amid Western sanctions introduced over Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (Minpromtorg) has banned parallel imports of Lancome, Redken, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani and Kerastase perfumes and cosmetics, since the brands are ready to resume supplies to Russia, a ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Yes, these brands are included in the exceptions and, accordingly, parallel imports are not possible for them. This became possible due to the readiness of these companies to resume deliveries of their products to Russia," the spokesperson said on Monday.
The Minpromtorg spokesperson emphasized that the ministry’s exceptions come into force in three months, which will allow those who have already purchased Lancome, Redken, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani and Kerastase products to import them into Russia within that period.
The brands were included in the Minpromtorg parallel imports list at the start of August.
In March, the Russian government legalized so-called parallel imports (imports of goods from distributors for sale without the permission of the intellectual property owner) to satisfy the demand for foreign products which arose amid Western sanctions introduced over Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.